Sandra Bullock’s sister remembers Bryan Randall, calls actress ‘best of caretaker’

Sandra Bullock’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado gives a peek into couple’s final moment

Sandra Bullock’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado recently gave a peek into Sandra and her longtime partner Bryan Randall final moment on social media.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gesine posted a photo of Bryan, the model turned photographer, who died after battling with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) disease for three years at the age of 57.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” she wrote.

Gesine also honoured her sister Sandra who was in relationship with Bryan since 2015 and was there for him during his illness.

The pastry chef stated, “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.”

“Rest in peace, Bryan,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Sandra met Bryan in 2015 after he photographed the actress’s son Louis birthday. The relationship started after her messy split from Jesse James.



Earlier in 2021, Sandra spoke up about her late partner on Red Table Talk, calling him “ the beautiful human being”.

“My life was already on the track and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life, but [is] the right human being to be there,” remarked the Speed star.

Sharing reason why she didn't want to get married, Sandra added, “I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”