Justin Timberlake admires Jessica Biel’s ‘abs of steel’ during pilates workout

Justin Timberlake could not stop himself by intervening and praising her wife Jessica Biel’s killer pilates workout.



The Mirrors singer paid surprise visit to his wife during her workout session which Candy star has shared on Instagram.

In the video, the actress has revealed the secret of her toned abs which in her husband’s way actually “abs of steel.”

The Tall Man star at one point, hinted that Timberlake has barged into her video in white sneakers by noting “guess who it is” in the clip.

Timberlake 42, then pokes at Biel’s stomach while she was laying o the ground, exercising.



The workout fun video was set to Olivia Rodrigo’s latest single Vampire and cuts out as Biel tells the camera, “That was my man.”

She finished the video by saying, “Have fun y’all.”

This wasn’t the first time that former NSYNC member has crashed Biel’s workout video.

In another video the Illusionist star has shared in June showed Timberlake giving high-five to Biel after “cruel single leg squat” workout.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel has been married for 10 years now and the couple together share three sons – Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2½.