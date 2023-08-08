Alia Bhatt's co-actor Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone' opens up about their off-screen bond

'Heart of Stone' marks Alia Bhatt's debut in Hollywood

Alia Bhatt's co-actor, Gal Gadot, in the upcoming film Heart of Stone, has finally shared the kind of bond they share with each other off-screen.

Gadot calls Bhatt her buddy and sister. She revealed that she immediately felt connected to her when they first met. According to the Hollywood star, there are a lot of things that are common between them.

The Red Notice actress, while talking exclusively with Hindustan Times, said: “We share so much in common. From the very first time we met, I felt we connected. Not just because both of us are from different countries and English is not our native language and the culture we come from is very different, but she brings a lot of warmth with her.

"Also a lot of, if I can say, cut the (explitive) attitude. She's always blunt. For me, as an Isareli, it's delightful. You get what you see.”

Gadot, when asked if she wants to share any piece of advice with Bhatt for making space in Hollywood, said that she is already such an experienced actor, having worked in Bollywood for years; she knows how to break into the American market.

“I don't think Alia needs any word of advice. She comes with such experience, working for over a decade in India. And India, you guys are massive! So she knows how to handle the heat. Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia."

" I think she's super ready. If she ever needs anything, she's my buddy, she's my sister, she has my number, and she has my address. I'm always here for her", the Fast and Furious actress.

Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's much-awaited project, Heart of Stone, is all set to release on Netflix on August 11, reports Pinkvilla.