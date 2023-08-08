Kim Kardashian is ‘back’ after shoulder injury recovery

Kim Kardashian recently suffered a health scarce but the SKIMs mogul had announced that she is officially “back” in business.



“I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!” the reality star unveiled in an Instagram Story post.

The Kardashian star did not feature her in the video but she did share her insanely toned instructor, Melissa Alcantara. While talking from behind the camera, the mother-of-four came to know that her workout buddy, Alcantara did the same thing to her shoulder.

“I got you mamacita,” the bodybuilding champion wrote in the repost.

In another Instagram Story video, the women were seated at the gym while Kardashian mentioned Alcantara had obtained a can of KIMADE, the business mogul's biotin-infused energy drink that the two companies collaborated to market in July.

“I have a fridge full, guys. And I think I’m gonna need this to start my workout,” Kardashian said in the post as Eve and Gwen Stefani’s Let Me Blow Ya Mind boomed in the background.





For years, Alcantara and Kardashian collaborated to attain the results the American Horror Story actress envisioned. The fitness expert exclusively discussed the career prospect with People magazine in February 2018.

“They were like, ‘Are you available to train Kim on Monday?’” the nutritionist recalled of a phone call she received from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians production team in May 2017. “I was like, ‘Of course I’m available!’ And it went from there.”