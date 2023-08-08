Kelly Clarkson's moving trucks spotted as she relocates amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson is changing lyrics in 'Piece By Piece.'

Kelly Clarkson, was spotted at her Toluca Lake, California home as moving trucks gathered on Monday.

Following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2021, the Since U Been Gone hitmaker is bidding farewell to her $5.4 million sprawling mansion.



In May, Kelly revealed that she and her two children were embarking on a new journey to the East Coast in search of a fresh start.

With her eponymous daytime talk show making the move to New York City, the transition offers a whole new chapter for the talented television personality.

Amidst the preparations for her move, Kelly Clarkson also made a poignant change by amending the lyrics to her 2015 ballad Piece By Piece.

The song was originally written as a hopeful ode to her then-partner Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson found the courage to turn the focus inward. With changes to the pronouns, she transformed the lyrics from a tale of her partner's care and support to a powerful narrative of self-redemption.



She belted out the revised lines, "I collected me up" and "I filled the holes that you burned in me," her Las Vegas performance became a cathartic and empowering moment for both her and her audience.