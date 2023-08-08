Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual: 'Always felt like a sham'

Wayne Brady said he was previously being treated for love addiction

Wayne Brady has found the courage to lay bare his sexuality to the world.

In an interview with People, the actor and comedian revealed he identifies as pansexual, or “bisexual- with an open mind!” he quipped, meaning he is attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender orientation.

Brady shared that he first came out to his former wife Mandie Taketa and their 20-year-old daughter Maile.

“I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier," gushed Taketa.

Meanwhile, Maile reacted to the revelation with a flat “okay.”

The Whose Line Is It Anyway host explained that to him, pan refers to “being able to be attracted across the board.”

Amid the revelation, Brady shared he is doing a “lot of therapy right now,” in an attempt to connect with his real self.

He said he was also treated for “love addiction” after he found himself “looking for myself and happiness in a slew of people.”

Despite being attracted to men “at times” in his life, the How I Met My Mother alum revealed he “never dated one,” as he was scared of the societal reaction to the notion.

“A shame cake, just eating it every single day — and then worried about... people finding out,” the actor shared. “… I've always felt like a sham because I wasn't being forthcoming with myself.”

After lifting the heavy burden off his shoulders, Brady is striving to reach the best version of himself in every aspect of his life.

In the end, he did clarify a certain question in everybody’s mind: “Not dating yet though!” he let out a laugh.

“I am single, but it's not about being with someone right now. I've got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people,” he added.