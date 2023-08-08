Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce innards laid bare in explosive docuseries

file footage

Max has unveiled a documentary on the tumultuous divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.



The streaming platform uploaded a trailer for the two-part Max documentary, released Monday, August 7.

The synopsis for the flick titled, Kim vs. Kanye read, “An insider account of the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, revealed by the lawyers involved and the couple’s friends. Told from both perspectives, it looks at why Kanye fought to save the marriage but why Kim was desperate to end it.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Relationship Timeline:

The former couple met for the first time in 2003, while The Kardashians star was working as an assistant to singer Brandy.

However, Kim and Kanye didn’t start dating until after the former had been divorced twice in 2012.

They went on to welcome their first child, daughter North West, in 2013.

The socialite pair tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy only a year later.

Kardashian gave birth to their second child in Saint West before the pair welcomed their remaining two children via surrogacy in 2016 and 2019.

Rumors of marital woes began swirling in 2020 following the Yeezy rapper’s row of outbursts against the Kardashians on social media.

Reportedly, it was West’s decision to run for president in the 2020 elections that became the final nail in the coffin and Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

After a messy divorce battle coupled with the rapper’s frequent shade at his former wife, the couple were legally divorced a year later.

Since then, Kim has been in a short-term public relationship with Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, Kanye has allegedly married his Yeezy employee, Bianca Censori.