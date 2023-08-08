Watch: David Beckham's viral reaction to Lionel Messi's free-kick.—Twitter

A viral video shows David Beckham's reaction to Lionel Messi's latest free-kick goal for Inter Miami, as the Argentine football icon continues to captivate audiences with his exceptional performances.

Beckham, the legendary former player for Manchester United and England, played a pivotal role in bringing Messi to Inter Miami after a decade-long pursuit of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Since his arrival, Messi has made an immediate and remarkable impact in the United States, scoring an astonishing seven goals in just four games.

In a recent Leagues Cup match against FC Dallas, Messi once again displayed his brilliance, scoring two goals, including a dramatic late free-kick that equalised the game at 4-4. The video capturing Beckham's reaction to Messi's magic on the field has garnered widespread attention on social media.

As a former free-kick specialist himself, Beckham appreciates the art of taking set-pieces, but even he couldn't hide his excitement witnessing Messi's latest feat. The Argentine maestro expertly curled the ball into the top corner from a distance of 20 yards, leaving spectators and Beckham in awe of his skill.

Bringing Messi to Inter Miami has proven to be a game-changer for Beckham, and the footballing legend has been thoroughly enjoying his role as an owner in the club. Messi's presence has not only boosted the team's performance but has also significantly enhanced Beckham's brand and the overall appeal of soccer in America since the high-profile transfer.

As Messi continues to dazzle on the field and score goals for Inter Miami, Beckham eagerly anticipates more moments of brilliance from the footballing maestro. Their partnership has not only impressed fans worldwide but has also injected a new level of excitement and star power into American soccer, elevating the sport's popularity in the country. The combination of Messi's unmatched talent and Beckham's influence is proving to be a winning formula for Inter Miami and the growth of soccer in the United States.