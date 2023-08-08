England advance to Women's World Cup quarters despite 10 players

England advances to Women's World Cup quarters despite10 players.—BBC Sports

England's journey in the Women's World Cup took an intense turn as they secured a spot in the quarter-finals with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Nigeria, overcoming the challenge even after Lauren James received a red card.

The match, played in Brisbane, had fans on the edge of their seats as Georgia Stanway's opening penalty kick went wide. However, Nigeria's missed next two penalty attempts paved the way for England's triumph, with Chloe Kelly delivering the winning shot to secure their spot in the last eight.

The game took an unfortunate turn in the 87th minute when England's Lauren James displayed frustration by stamping on Michelle Alozie's back after losing possession. Following a VAR review, James was shown a red card, leaving England to navigate the remaining time, including extra time, with only 10 players.

Nigeria proved to be a formidable opponent, executing their game plan brilliantly. They frustrated the English side, launching dangerous counterattacks, and dominating duels. Nigeria came close to scoring twice, hitting the crossbar in both halves. First, Ashleigh Plumptre's powerful drive ricocheted off the woodwork, and later, Uchenna Kanu's header bounced off the top of the bar after looping over goalkeeper Mary Earps.

England faced their own challenges, with a penalty appeal in the first half being overturned by VAR when Rachel Daly claimed a push by Rasheedat Ajibade. The Lionesses struggled to find their usual rhythm and fluidity, which was evident in their previous strong performance against China. However, they displayed resilience and determination to hold on during normal times, ultimately securing the victory through a nail-biting penalty shootout.

For Lauren James, the red card put a damper on her otherwise impressive tournament. The 21-year-old had been a standout performer for England in Australia, showcasing her immense talent and contributing significantly to the team's success. Unfortunately, the incident with Michelle Alozie led to her suspension for the upcoming quarter-final match.

Despite the challenges faced, England's manager Sarina Wiegman praised the team's resilience and recognised Nigeria's formidable performance. The Lionesses now look forward to their quarter-final match against either Colombia or Jamaica, scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 BST.

For Nigeria, their journey in the Women's World Cup comes to an end, but they can leave the tournament with their heads held high. Manager Randy Waldrum commended his side's efforts and their impressive displays against tough opponents, including Olympic champions Canada and co-hosts Australia. Nigeria showcased their potential to compete at the highest level, and Waldrum believes they have a bright future in women's football.

Ultimately, England's determination and ability to find a way to win under pressure proved decisive, with Chloe Kelly once again playing a pivotal role in securing the victory. The Lionesses will draw on this experience and resilience as they continue their quest for success in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals.