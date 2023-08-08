‘Barbie’ crosses $1 Billion on Global Box Office!

‘Barbie’ has reached a new milestone globally.



Greta Gerwig's Barbie earned an additional $53 million domestically, crossing the $1 billion mark internationally and earning Warner Bros., Mattel, and the filmmakers a colossal victory.

The global total includes an astonishing $572.1 million from the international box office for a global total of $1.03 billion through Sunday. After the family film The Super Mario Bros ($1.35 billion) from Universal and Illumination, it is the year's second movie to gross over $1 billion.

The live-action film Barbie, directed by Gerwig, is the first in history to gross $1 billion worldwide. After surpassing the $413 million dollars in North American box office revenue for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman and the $426 million dollars for Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden's Captain Marvel, it has already become the highest-grossing domestic live-action movie of all time for a female filmmaker, solo or otherwise.

Veteran studio executives were rendered speechless as movie distribution chiefs Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps said on Sunday, “’Barbillion’ has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water,” they said in a statement.”

“With Barbie becoming the biggest film at the summer box office, Greta now joins an elite group of writer/directors whose singular vision has generated $1 billion at the global box office, a milestone that is a testament to her brilliance and to her commitment to deliver a movie that Barbie fans of every age want to see on the big screen,” added Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy in the statement.

Barbie is only one of a select few Warners pictures to have crossed the $1 billion mark globally, ranking 53rd overall in cinematic history.