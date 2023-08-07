Kim Kardashian decides to go under knife to change her looks?

Kim Kardashian visits to well-known Plastic surgeon Dr Jason Diamond

Kim Kardashian - who has always denied undergoing any plastic surgery procedures - was seen heading to a plastic surgeon office this weekend.



The 42-year-old American TV star's visit to well-known surgeon Dr Jason Diamond has sparked speculations about her future plans, with some predicting Kanye West's ex-wife is ready to go under knife to change her looks.

The mother-of-four kept a low-profile under a black zip-up hoodie while heading to a plastic surgeon's office over the weekend.

Kim has admitted to having Botox. However, she recently told fans she had "chilled" on the procedure. The SKIMS founder is listed as one of the surgeon's top celebrity clients on his website.

He's also shared a video of Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian treating themselves to microneedling & PRP combination sessions.



As well as denying claims she has had plastic surgery, The American Horror Story star has also insisted she's never had filler in her face. "I've never filled my cheeks. I've never filled my lips," she revealed.

Kim, in conversation with Allure, admitted that she does "genuinely care about looking good". She explained how she fits in laser treatments late at night – after her four children have gone to bed.



Kourtney Kardashian's sister has also been it with questions about her nose, with some people convinced she had surgery on it. However, Kim says it's all down to clever contouring.



"People always say I've had a nose job and they'll use before and after pictures, but the after picture is really taken before," Kim told Harper's Bazaar.

In an attempt to silence plastic surgery rumours, Kim once famously had her derriere x-rayed on TV to prove it was real, but she admitted: "It's hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful."