Jonathan Keasey, ‘Parallel’ Screenwriter’s MindRiot Entertainment To Open office in Ireland

Jonathan Keasey’s MindRiot Entertainment is going to branch out.



MindRiot Entertainment, located in the US and co-producer of the upcoming film Parallel starring Edwin Hodge (The Tomorrow War), Aldis Hodge (Black Adam), and Danielle Deadwyler (Till), is crossing the Atlantic to establish an office branch in Ireland.

Justin MacGregor, a screenwriter, director, and playwright, will run the outpost alongside Jonathan Keasey (Gamergate, Rollover), the company's founder. The firm already has a number of projects in development, including Parallel, written by Keasey, and Down Wind, a feature picture that Keasey is writing and will be directed by Jayro Bustamente (La Llornoa).

Tow, a movie based on the true account of a mother and daughter fighting Seattle's housing crisis, is another project MindRiot is working on. The film has funding and a package, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have halted its production.

Randa Minkarah, a new COO, is also a member of the MindRiot team. She was previously in charge of business development at Fisher Communications in North America, where she oversaw sales teams for ABC, Fox, and Univision.

The business is also working on other TV projects. The company is working on a TV show with Hodge Brothers Productions called Roughstock about Black bull riders, but production has been put on hold because of the strikes in North America. Along with the Irish and Finnish producers Newgrange Pictures and Yellow Film and Television, the business is also working on the Druid Rising television series.