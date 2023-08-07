Meghan Markle shunned by her husband Prince Harry, royal family

Meghan Markle, who celebrated her 42nd birthday by watching Barbie with A-listers such as Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi, was seemingly snubbed by her husband Prince Harry and the royal family on her big day.



The Duke of Sussex celebrated the day with friends without without husband Harry. She did not even receive any birthday wishes from other Royal Family members.

“I don’t think that any of the things they’ve done over the last few days to try to squash those trouble in paradise, honeymoon is over rumours,” Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News host Leo Kearse.

"I am sure that there will have been communications behind the scenes to wish her a happy birthday but the social media silence is the most British snub you could imagine," CEO of a PR agency Andy Barr told the Daily Mirror the most powerful message is to say "nothing".



Another royal expert Andrew Bolt has branded the Duchess of Sussex's entire life story as a "modern Shakespearean tragedy".



Blasting Harry and Meghan, Bolt said this Shakespearean reality looks more like "How two people threw it all away by their monstrous self-pity and self-absorption. They’ve had to endure headline after headline suggesting their marriage is in trouble," from the beginning.