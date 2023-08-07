Kanye West’s 'childhood home' goes for sale

A replica of American rapper Kanye West's childhood home, modelled for his ‘Donda 2’ album, is up for sale.

The Heatless singer's fans have the chance to take home the structure, as it is set to go to the auction later this year. It has been described as being a "900 sq. ft modular house" by The Levy Recovery Group, who are organising the auction.

The listing reads: "Own Kayne West’s replica of his childhood home that was used in his 2022 ‘Donda 2’ listening parties.”

"Pre-Auction offers are being considered." It is also said to include "both crosses from the tour".



Levy President Jason told TMZ that they had been hired by a production company to sell the house, revealing that the house is currently broken down into pieces in a Chicago warehouse. He added that the winning bidder can have it reassembled for a fee.

The ‘Donda 2’ listening parties saw fans take a seat in a pitch-black stadium, with the only light being emitted from the replica of the rapper’s Chicago home, which was burning and surrounded by water. Alicia Keys, Da Baby, Migos and Jack Harlow all made appearances at the events.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband also sparked controversy by bringing out Marilyn Manson, who had appeared on the ‘Donda’ album.

It is not yet clear whether or not the replica house is the same one used in other listening parties staged by the rapper, located in Chicago and Atlanta in 2021 for his first ‘Donda‘ record.

‘Donda 2’ still remains unreleased, and West previously released a statement accusing his record label of making his 10th studio album available without his approval.