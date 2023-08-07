Here's complete Asia Cup matches timetable

A collage featuring the captains of all six countries gearing up to participate in Asia Cup 2023. — Asia Cup website

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday unveiled the timings for the matches of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be hosting the regional cricketing event jointly at home and Sri Lanka.

All the matches including the final during the event will start at 2:30pm (PST) while the toss will take place at 2:00pm (PST).

Hosts will play the tournament's opener against Nepal who will be playing their first Asia Cup this time. This match will be played on August 30 in Multan.

Here is the schedule Asia Cup matches

Group Stage

Aug 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30pm (PST)

Aug 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 02 - Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 03 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 04 - India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 05 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

Sept 06 - A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 09 - B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 - A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 - A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 - A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

(Positions irrespective of teams' rankings after the first round)

- India will remain A 2

- If either of them (India and Pakistan) don't qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position

- Sri Lanka will remain B1

- Bangladesh will remain B2

- If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don't qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position