Here's complete Asia Cup matches timetable

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday unveiled the timings for the matches of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be hosting the regional cricketing event jointly at home and Sri Lanka.
All the matches including the final during the event will start at 2:30pm (PST) while the toss will take place at 2:00pm (PST).
Hosts will play the tournament's opener against Nepal who will be playing their first Asia Cup this time. This match will be played on August 30 in Multan.
Group Stage
Super 4s
(Positions irrespective of teams' rankings after the first round)
- India will remain A 2
- If either of them (India and Pakistan) don't qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position
- Sri Lanka will remain B1
- Bangladesh will remain B2
- If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don't qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position
