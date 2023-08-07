Lil Sodi dead, rapper's cause of death revealed

Lil Sodi died in a car accident

The death of rapper Lil Sodi left the music fraternity in shock with questions surrounding the cause behind his tragic death.

As per reports the life of the Los Angeles rapper met a tragic end after he passed away in a car accident.

In a post on social media by the late rapper’s niece Leeanna, she confirmed that her beloved uncle died as a result of his injuries sustained in an accident.

Who was Lil Sodi?

Lil Sodi got his start in music after signing with Jeezy’s CTE label back in 2015.

He went on to make a number of releases and garnered praise for his latest work, an EP called Too Good For Hell, Too Bad For Heaven.

Despite his status as a rising star, the late rapper was known to have beef with other musicians as he often made headlines over his feuds.

Along with his spat with Nipsey Hustle, which resulted in the release of a song called F**k Nipsey, he was also involved in a brawl with Afroman and Young Buck back in June.

One of his fights saw the former G-Unit rapper attacking Lil Sodi after he Young Buck refused to leave the stage following the conclusion of his performance.