Ryan Gosling is celebrating the immense success of his highly anticipated film Barbie by taking his family out to Santa Barbara this weekend.

The 42-year-old blond-haired hunk's portrayal of Ken in the blockbuster film has inspired countless internet memes and viral trends.

In real life, the family man kept a close eye on his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, and their two children, Esmeralda and Amada.

They were also joined by an older woman with a walker, who appeared to be Eva's mother, Eva Perez Suarez.

Countless Ken jokes aside, the Blade Runner 2049's star's latest movie project broke the $1 billion dollar threshold this past weekend at the global box office, according to Forbes.

It was a significant achievement for a film that Margot Robbie once had to convince producers to even consider making.

Ryan himself also faced a significant wave of backlash when news broke that he had been cast as Ken for Greta Gerwig's blockbuster hit.

For the unversed Margot Robbie recently explained how she convinced Ryan Gosling to play Ken in the upcoming movie, Barbie.

Speaking to The New York Times, Margot, who was the producer and lead actress in the movie, revealed, “I just bribed him really. That’s the basis of our relationship.”

The 33-year-old actress told Ryan, “Just come do the Barbie movie, I’ll buy you a present every day.”



