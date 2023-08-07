Gisele Bundchen heads to ‘magical place’ amid ex Tom Brady’s new romance

Gisele Bündchen is currently recharging herself in her home country, Brazil, as her ex-husband Tom Brady sparks romance rumours with model Irina Shayk.

The mom of two took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a series of images from glimpsing into the the sights and activities she's been enjoying during her trip to her birth country.

She captioned the carousel of images in English and Spanish, “What a magical place! I am so recharged and inspired,” alongside a prayer hands emoji.

The update comes after the former Victoria’s Secret model celebrated her 43rd birthday two weeks ago, which she celebrated with her twin sister Patrícia and their two daughters.



Two days after her birthday, the retired NFL star was photographed looking very flirty with another supermodel, Irina Shayk, over the weekend in photos obtained by Page Six.

The Brazilian getaway comes at the heels of news that Brady felt “humiliated” when he heard rumours that Bündchen moved on so quickly after ending their 13-year marriage.

The couple, who share two children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, finalised their divorce back in October 2022.

After the divorce was announced, the model was linked her jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Despite having refuted claims of such rumours, a report by National Enquirer that the former NFL player wanted to get back at his ex.

The insider claimed that former athlete is still upset with the speculations. “Tom has countered by dating a younger woman in an attempt to reshape his image — from a guy who hated s-x to a stud who can't keep his hands off women!” the insider alleged.

The source further added, “He’s also started to work out with weights to compete with Gisele’s more muscled boytoys.”