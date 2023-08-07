Channing Tatum pulls off best Swiftie outfit for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show

Channing Tatum won hearts as he channelled his Swiftie era for Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles Eras Tour show on Saturday, August 5.

The Magic Mike actor was spotted by fans as he accompanied his 10-year-old daughter, Everly and her friends, wearing a DIY shirt and did a full in-theme get-up for the show.

Tatum, 43, paid homage to the Grammy-winning singer’s hit song, Anti-Hero, with his black tee that read, “It’s me, hi, I’m the daddy, it’s me.” The actor also had a glitter heart made around his right eye, a nod to Swift’s 2019 Lover album cover.

Many other stars were in attendance at the much-anticipated show including Alicia Keys, Gayle King, Hilary Duff.

King, who seemed to be hanging with Tatum during the show, shared highlights from the concert, where the actor was rocking out to the singer’s enthusiastic Shake it Off performance.

The actor also has another link to the Lavender Haze musician as his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz is close pals with Swift, and she helped the singer pen some tracks on the Midnights album, released in October 2022.



Tatum was previously married to his 2006 Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 until 2018. The former couple had welcomed their daughter, Everly in 2013.



Tatum and Dewan, 42, have each moved on since their divorce was finalised in 2019. Despite the split, the exes have remained amicable, and they co-parent their daughter.

While co-parenting, Tatum shared that he had to brush up on his girl dad skills to take care of his Everly on his own.

“I didn’t plan to be a single dad. That was not in the cards [or] in my planning, at the least. And I was pretty nervous. I was like, ‘She’s a girl,’” he confessed during a June appearance on NBC’s Today show.

“I was, like, looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn’t want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street.”