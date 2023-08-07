Sinead O'Connor's family unveils singer's burial details, funeral plans

file footage

Sinead O’Connor will be laid to rest on Tuesday as the singer’s family unveiled details of her funeral in a statement on Sunday.



They urged O’Connor’s fans to say their “last goodbye” by showing up to line Bray’s seafront, from where the late singer’s body will travel along with a procession towards the location for a private burial.

The Nothing Compared 2 U singer passed away in July at the age of 56.

"Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it," a statement from her family read. "With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.

"The Gardai have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10.30 am on Tuesday along the Bray seafront,” they added.

Sinéad O’Connor rose to fame for her iconic songs as well as her vocal advocacy of mental health issues and social matters.

The late singer dealt with a number of heartbreaks across her lifetime, with the latest being losing her 17-year-old son to suicide in 2022.

In a final social media post, O’Connor expressed grief and pain nearly a year after his death.

“Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. He was the only person who loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she wrote.