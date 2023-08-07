Australia claims 12th Netball World Cup title, denying England historic victory

South African Presiden Cyril Ramaphosa(R), presents Liz Watson, captain of the Australian team, with the Netball World Cup trophy, in Cape Town on 06 August 2023.—AFP

The Netball World Cup final witnessed a thrilling clash between England and Australia as they vied for the coveted title. However, England's dream of securing their first Netball World Cup title was shattered by a dominant Australian team, who clinched their 12th championship with a resounding 61-45 victory.

Throughout the tournament, England displayed remarkable form, defeating Australia in the group stage and triumphing over New Zealand in the semi-finals. As they entered their first-ever World Cup final, the Roses were filled with hope and determination to emerge as champions.

Despite their valiant efforts, England could not match the relentless pace and precision of Australia's performance. The Diamonds gradually overwhelmed the Roses, securing a significant lead and asserting their dominance on the court.

The disappointment of missing out on the trophy notwithstanding, England's achievement of reaching the final marks a historic moment for the team. Their silver medal win is on par with the nation's best result achieved in 1975 during a round-robin event. Although they fell short of lifting the trophy, the Roses showcased their potential and solidified their status as a strong contender in international netball.

Jess Thirlby, the head coach of the England team, acknowledged the immense challenge of facing a seasoned finalist like Australia. She emphasized the importance of ball possession and minimizing errors against such a formidable opponent.

Australia, driven by a desire to reaffirm its dominance in world netball, executed a strategic and assertive game plan under the guidance of coach Stacey Marinkovich. The Diamonds displayed a dynamic and powerful attack, making it challenging for England to counter their relentless pressure.

As the match progressed, the final quarter became the turning point, where Australia capitalized on England's mistakes, widening the goal margin and securing their victory. Despite the loss, the Roses showed resilience and tenacity, leaving an indelible mark on the tournament.

Looking ahead, England's performance in the Netball World Cup final serves as a motivating force for the team to continue their pursuit of excellence. The experience gained from competing on the grandest stage will undoubtedly fuel their aspirations for future success.

As Australia basks in their triumph, their 12th Netball World Cup title underscores their status as one of the sport's powerhouses. The competition witnessed exceptional displays of skill and sportsmanship, and fans around the world eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this captivating netball rivalry.