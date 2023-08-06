Prince Harry's 'unresolved trauma, sadness' could be intensified, warns health expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to produce a new film for Netflix to save their multi-million dollar deal, have been issued new warning by a senior therapist and relationship expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly bought rights of Meet Me At The Lake, a novel by Carley Fortune - which depicts a couple in their 30s who fall in love - with themes displayed throughout of mental health, post-natal depression.

Sally Baker told The Mirror US that Harry's the new project might prove to be "cathartic" to him as the excerpts of the book have striking similarity to the events Harry has experience in his childhood. It may reminds childhood trauma of losing a parent in a car crash. Harry's mom Princess Diana's also died in a tragic car crash in 1997.

She urged that the book "is not Harry’s story and hopefully offers some distance for him from his reality of having lost his own beloved mother in similar circumstances".



She went on saying: "Harry has a chance here to bring attention to the long shadow cast by sudden tragic loss, and hopefully help others dealing with similar trauma," adding that that his personal experience will "lend authenticity to storytelling".

"Pulling from real loss and anguish infuses the work with a truth and rawness that resonates. Even when fictionalised, basing stories on actual events and emotions can heighten their impact. I wish him strength on this difficult creative journey," she concluded.

According to the therapist, hat processing trauma through art "can be cathartic and healing" because of how channeling emotions into your own work can help to "make sense of painful events and memories".



She went on: "Creating an artistic response to tragedy is a way of transforming grief. However, depending on how closely he’s required to work on this project it is also likely to stir up profoundly painful memories and emotions for Harry too."

Harry will need "immense courage and vulnerability to revisit such deep grief", Sally added, "for which I think he still holds unresolved trauma and sadness".