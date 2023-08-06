Bryan Cranston pays tribute to late co-star Mark Margolis

Bryan Cranston grew emotional as he paid tribute to his late Breaking Bad co-star Mark Margolis on Instagram after his tragic passing. He posted two pictures of the actor, saying that he was “very saddened” by his passing on August 3.
He wrote: “Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set.”
He continued: “His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”
The first of two images is of Margolis in the show Your Honor on which they worked together as well and the second picture was from the highly popular show Breaking Bad. They grew close as friends after they starred together in seasons two to four in the latter.
Bryan plays the protagonist of the show Walter White who is a chemistry teacher suffering from stage three cancer and begins to produce and distribute drugs for money. Meanwhile, Margolis played an ex-drug kingpin who was left without the ability to speak or walk after suffering a stroke.
