Simon Cowell makes investment in major alcohol brand after quitting fame

Simon Cowell is making a big investment in a major US alcohol brand.

The music mogul, 63, has had a change in direction after quitting fame, selling his £45million Holland Park mansion and downsizing his record label, Syco.

He is now the new co-owner of Harry Blu, a Miami-based distillery founded by Harry Blustein.

Sharing the news to Twitter on Friday, Simon announced: 'Harry Blu are an incredibly dedicated small team with great taste and passion that has built their business.

'I am excited to be apart of the next phase of their growth.'

While he is still a judge on ITV's Britain's Got Talent, Simon has no other television commitments and wants to spend more time with his nine-year-old son Eric who he 'totally dotes on.'

He is also said to have reflected on life after falling off an e-bike at his California home in 2020 – an accident he said he was lucky to survive. He broke his back and underwent six hours of surgery.

One source told a media outlet: 'It's like Simon has totally changed his direction of travel. He was once so keen to be in the papers that he could barely go for a walk without it being on the front of the tabloids. Now he has slunk off into obscurity – he won't even tell anyone where he lives.'