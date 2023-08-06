Bipasha Basu recalls time when she found out daughter Devi was born with 'two holes in heart'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed daughter Devi in November 2022

Bipasha Basu has revealed that her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart.

During a live session with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha recalled the hard times and prayed that this never happens to any mother in the future.

The Alone actress revealed that she found out about her daughter's condition on the third day after her birth. She mentioned that she never thought of speaking about it publicly, but she did as a shoutout to those mothers who helped her in this difficult journey.

“Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart."

"I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... ”

While sharing details of the journey, Bipasha recalled: “We didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is ventricular septal defect... We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan."

"The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. "

"But the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old.”

The 44-year-old actress mentioned the burden she had on her heart when she had to decide to send her daughter for open-heart surgery. She also revealed that her husband, Karan Singh Grover, was not ready for it at all.

"You feel so sad, so burdened and so conflicted, because how can you put a child in open heart surgery? Something natural will happen, and people like us who are believers, we try to manifest it with our thoughts that it will start healing on itself. In the first month, it didn't happen, in the second month, didn't happen."

"And I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016. The due welcomed their first daughter, Devi, in November 2022, reports India Today.

