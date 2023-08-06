Selena Gomez and Fred Again spend time together over dinner

Selena Gomez is now making headlines after she was spotted with the hottest DJ Fred Again in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Calm Down hit-maker has also posted a playful selfie featuring British record producer Fred o her Instagram Story on the same day which is proof that they both had a good time together.

The Only Murders In The Building actress can be seen posing with the DJ as he smiled at the camera next to her.

The hitmaker - whose former BFF shut down a rumour about being forced to donate a kidney - opted for a green hoodie worn under a patterned red jacket and accessorized with a gorgeous pair of earrings during the outing.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer and the DJ previously visited Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

A source spoke to the media outlet and expressed that the two did not appear to be on a date, although they acted friendly toward one another for the length of their outing.

The two were spotted while sitting at a table, although they remained seated across from each other and did not engage in any physical contact.

The source concluded by stating that the pair only stayed for an hour and a half and left after finishing their meal.

The pair's outing took place not long after the singer teased that she was working on new music in a post that was shared on her Instagram account last month.



