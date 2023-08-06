Jeremy Allen White shares steamy moment with new woman amid Addison Timlin divorce

Jeremy Allen White seemingly moved on from his estranged wife, with whom he shared a PDA-filled moment days ago, to a new woman he was spotted passionately making out with.

In pictures and videos obtained by TMZ, White, who portrays the award-winning chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in Hulu’s The Bear, is seen locking lips with model-actress Ashley Moore on the street in Los Angeles.

The Bear actor, 32, was dressed in a patterned shirt over jeans and a baseball cap. Whereas, Moore is seen dressed in comfortable attire, consisting of black Nike yoga pants and a short full-sleeved grey hoodie.

In other pictures, the pair could be seen sitting on a ledge near a coffee shop, smiling and chatting, and in another, strolling down the street together with drinks in hand.

According to ET Canada, White was spotted with Addison Timlin, at their daughter’s soccer game. The pair was seen holding each other. At one point, he even kissed Timlin’s head.

Timlin filed for divorce from the actor in May after more than three years of marriage.

The pair had first met in 2008 and welcomed their first child, Ezer, a decade later. They tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in 2019. Then, in December 2020, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Dolores.

After the two were spotted hugging last week, reports emerged that the pair may be considering rekindling their romance. However, sources told People Magazine that the couple is “still separated, but getting along.”

“They love their children and all spend time together. When [Timlin] filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.”