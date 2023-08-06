Frank Sinatra harshly rejects Lauren Bacall post Bogart's death

Humphrey Bogart's passing marks a complex period for Lauren Bacall and Frank Sinatra.

Following the death of Hollywood legend Humphrey Bogart at the age of 57, Frank Sinatra and Lauren Bacall's connection took on a delicate nature.

Lauren Bacall and Frank Sinatra decided to commit to their relationship.

However, the engagement news fell victim to an unfortunate leak.

The culprit behind the disclosure was their mutual friend, Swifty Lazar, who allegedly divulged the information to the press.

Sinatra, understandably displeased with the sudden media attention, promptly reached out to Bacall, conveying the need to distance themselves.

Bacall disclosed that her last interaction with Frank Sinatra marked the conclusion of their tumultuous and ill-fated romantic involvement.

Following the poignant phone call, fate brought them together at a dinner party, where Sinatra disregarded Bacall, leaving her profoundly hurt and embarrassed.

Bacall asserted, "I now see that it was destined for failure, no matter the circumstances."

After their split reports surfaced that Frank Sinatra had parted ways with Lauren Bacall.

The story gained further traction when Ava Gardner, Sinatra's ex contacted him to inquire about the canceled marriage.

Gardner supposedly mentioned "the marriage to Betty Bacall," to which Sinatra purportedly responded with disdain, denying any such intention to marry her and disparagingly labeling her as a "pushy female."