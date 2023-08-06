Croatia's Josko Gvardiol joins Manchester City on five-year contract

Josko Gvardiol's RB Leipzig side lost 7-0 against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the Champions League last season.—Getty

Manchester City successfully completed the signing of highly-rated Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a historic transfer deal worth 90 million euros (£77 million). This substantial fee makes him the second most expensive defender ever in football, following Harry Maguire's £80 million move from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019.

At just 21 years old, Gvardiol has displayed his immense potential during his two seasons at RB Leipzig, joining the German club from Dinamo Zagreb in July 2021. He expressed his long-standing dream of playing in England, stating, "To be joining Manchester City - after the remarkable season they've had - is a genuine honour for me."

With 21 caps for Croatia, Gvardiol played a pivotal role in his country's impressive performance, securing third place in the 2022 World Cup and finishing as runners-up to Spain in this year's Nations League. He will proudly don the number 24 shirt at Manchester City and is eagerly anticipating working under the tutelage of renowned manager Pep Guardiola, acknowledging City's status as the world's best team, having achieved the momentous Treble.

Teaming up with fellow Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who was signed from Chelsea for an initial £25 million in June, adds to Gvardiol's enthusiasm. The young defender also expressed his relief at no longer having to face Manchester City's prolific striker, Erling Haaland, as he is now a teammate.

Prior to his stint at RB Leipzig, Gvardiol enjoyed consecutive title victories with Dinamo Zagreb, culminating in a league and cup double before making his move to the Bundesliga. During his time at Leipzig, he played a significant role in securing the German Cup twice and achieving qualification to the prestigious Champions League.

City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, expressed the club's delight with the acquisition, praising Gvardiol's remarkable skill set and character. As a left-footed centre-back, Gvardiol offers valuable versatility to the team's defensive options, making him an attractive prospect for many top clubs across Europe.

Notably, Gvardiol was a key part of Leipzig's successful Europa League campaign in 2021-22, reaching the semi-finals, where they narrowly lost 3-2 to Rangers. He also contributed to Leipzig's Champions League journey, finishing third in their group, which was topped by Manchester City in 2021-22, and facing his new club in the round of 16 last season, enduring an 8-1 aggregate loss.

Acknowledging City's formidable reputation, Gvardiol lauded their exceptional home performances, atmospheric matches, and impressive ball possession. Joining such a prestigious club marks a significant milestone in Gvardiol's promising career, and he is eager to contribute to Manchester City's continued success on the pitch.