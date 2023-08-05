Usher shares his views on Keke Palmer's outfit controversy: ‘a pop moment’

Usher has recently shared his views on social media buzz surrounding Keke Palmer attending his show last month.



In July, Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson publicly called her out for her outfit at the concert and even shared a video of her dancing with Usher on Twitter, writing, “It's the outfit tho… you a mom.”

Jackson further said, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Addressing this issue, Usher told PEOPLE, “It was a pop moment and worth talking about.”

The Yeah! hit-maker said, “I think everybody's vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas.”

“And that's what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song,” he continued.

Usher explained, “Every night I'm thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I'll have with whoever I'm choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light.”

“I don't see anything negative happening in Las Vegas,” remarked the OMG singer.

Usher also opened up about his nickname given to him by fans, the “Domestic Terrorist”.

The singer quipped, “The internet is crazy. You can't beat the internet.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Usher discussed about his new single release, Good Good.

"Good Good is about being in a relationship with someone and ultimately letting them know like, 'Yo, we don't have to be enemies’.”

“We might not be good good, meaning we may have not made it to forever, meaning we may not have been the relationship that was going to last forever in the way that you thought, but we can be good,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the new song will be featured on his upcoming studio album, which will release this fall.