S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole marred by 'debt,' 'poverty' days before death

Paul Cattermole was barely scraping by in terms of finances before his tragic death in April.



The S Club 7 member was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6, only months away from the band reunion in October.

No suspicious activity was discovered related to his demise, culminating in the conclusion that Cattermole died of natural causes. He was only 46.

According to a new report, the singer was laden in debt at the time of his death and left only £15,000 to his loved ones despite the record-breaking success of S Club 7 during their peak of career.

“Paul was not in a good way before he died, and was not doing well financially,” an insider told The Sun. “Although it is shocking a member of the group would not be well-off, people who knew Paul might not be surprised by how little he left.”

Moreover, he didn’t leave a will and was solely dependent on the reunion tour for financial boosts.

The revelation comes after the band previously opened up earning only £150,000 per year despite S Club selling millions of albums coupled with brand endorsement deals and multiple TV shows.

Cattermole also reportedly tried peddling his two Brit Awards for £65,000, which failed after the bidder refused to pay the money.

In a 2019 interview, the late singer expressed his frustration over the execs keeping a major part of the profits for themselves while he and his bandmates “got paid a pittance.”

His struggles to meet finances also included attempts to get on reality shows, such as Dancing On Ice, Strictly, and The Jungle among others.