Bill Cosby sued for alleged sexual assault by singer Morganne Picard

Bill Cosby sued for allegedly drugging, assaulting singer Morganne Picard

Bill Cosby has been dealt with yet another rape lawsuit under California law which allows victims to seek damages for incidents that occurred years ago.

Singer Morganne Picard filed a lawsuit on Friday, alleging the disgraced media personality drugged and raped her on various occasions between 1987 and 1990.

The lawsuit also includes claims against NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Astoria Studios Limited Partnership II, and The Carsey-Werner Company for allegedly condoning and encouraging Cosby’s abuse.

The Cosby Show alum has been accused of being involved in a string of sex crimes by nearly 60 women over the course of his entertainment career.

He was previously sentenced to three to 10 years of prison in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting a basketball coach, Andrea Constand, in 2004.

However, his conviction was overturned after only three years and he was released from prison in 2021.

According to Picard, the songstress lost consciousness after drinking a drink handed by Cosby to her multiple times, after which she alleged the actor performed sexual acts on her.

Picard alleged Cosby "undressed and raped her, without her consent and when she did not have the capacity to consent."

As for her claims to the aforementioned companies, the lawsuit stated, "They knew and/or should have known Cosby was sexually abusing, preying on, grooming, assaulting, and/or battering women using the power, authority, resources, and facilities they provided to Cosby, but did nothing to stop it."

She is suing the production houses for their negligence and negligent hiring, retention, and supervision and seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Cosby.