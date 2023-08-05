Jennifer Anniston clears the air about liking Jamie Foxx's anti-semitic post

Jennifer Anniston tells her side of the story that whether she liked the Jamie Foxx’s anti-semitic Instagram post which is now deleted.

On August 04, 2023 Jamie Foxx, who recently have survived medical emergency, posted a cryptic message online which portrayed his thoughts regarding anti-semitism.

“They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?” the Day Shift star had written in all caps, and shared it on both his grid and on his Instagram story.

The story was screenshotted while the post on the grid was up but has since been removed. After that, it was posted online by numerous Jewish organizations, and caught Jennifer Anniston’s attention as well.

With reference to Foxx’s post, Anniston had also being indicted of liking his anti-semitic agenda to which Friends star shared her narrative.

“This really makes me sick,” she begun, while sharing a screengrab of Jamie‘s post to her own Instagram Story, calling out the perspective.

Jennifer went on, “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their fees – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Although The Morning Show star acknowledges that Jamie's message may be interpreted in that way, it appears that she was more concerned with the opposite connotation, which called out the people who abandoned Jamie during his health issue.

Jamie's remarks allude to the "Jewish deicide," which is the conviction that "Jews are collectively responsible for the killing of Jesus," according to the Times of Israel.

Devout Baptist Jamie hasn't responded to what he had posted.