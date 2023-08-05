King Charles leaves Prince Harry, Meghan feeling lost and confused

King Charles, Prince William and other royals have seemingly decided to cut all ties with Meghan Markle, who turned 42 on Friday, and Prince Harry.



The relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have soured in the past year, given the release of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries and the Duke's tell-all memoir Spare.

The Duke, in his book, made a series of claims about his fraught relationship with senior members of the royal family, making them angry with his boasting.

The royal family and the Sussexes' relationship are thought to have consistently worsened since Harry and Meghan ditched the royal family and relocated to the US in 2020.



This year, the royal family has totally shunned Harry, Meghan and their children as they did not even wish happy birthday to Meghan.

In June, the royal family's social media also remained silent as Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Princess Lilbet, celebrated her second birthday.



Prince Archie also did not receive any birthday wishes on his fourth birthday, which fell on the same day as King Charles’s coronation in May.

The 74-year-old monarch is also being praised for his decision to snub Harry and Meghan from an event marking the one-year anniversary of the Queen’s death.



Speaking on GB News, presenter Patrick Christys and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield praised the monarch’s decision, making note of instances where he has “caved” into certain issues and not stood up for the good of the Royal Family.



“Now, if this really is the case, we’re not even going to talk to you about whether you want to come and mark this one year anniversary, that I think will play very well for Charles in the opinion polls."



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield agreed with the point made by the presenter, saying the monarch has shown “backbone” with his defiant stance.



"He’s said, ‘you’re not going to disrespect our family, this is a private time, we’re going to mark one of the greatest monarchy in history without you’. I think you’re right, it shows backbone."

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, and appearances alongside the rest of the family have come about sparingly since. There has been no "outreach" to the estranged couple over the family event.

The pair no longer have a permanent home in the UK after they were evicted from Frogmore Cottage. "If they are not included in any of those plans they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way," a source stated.

Meghan and Harry have reportedly not been invited even though the couple will be in Germany a day later to open the Invictus Games, according to The Sun.

