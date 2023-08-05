Prince Harry 'purposely staying behind to be with Meghan Markle'

Meghan Markle, who turned 42 on Friday, enjoyed a romantic evening with her husband Prince Harry to mark her special day.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared together as they dined at the Tre Lune restaurant, a popular Italian spot among A-list celebrities in California.

Harry and Meghan were accompanied by a group of their friends including the Duchess of Sussex's close pal Heather Dorak, along with her husband Matt Cohen at the expensive restaurant.



The couple seemed to be have a great time as they were spotted smiling and laughing together.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that Harry is “purposely staying behind to be with Meghan" on Friday because he is soon embarking on a trip to Asia to appear at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo.

During the trip next week, the Duke is booked to arrive in Japan and then head to Singapore with actor Nacho Figueras, where the two will participate in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club on August 12.

Harry, who founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso in 2006, will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team, which will be captained by the Duke’s longtime friend Nacho Figueras.

Days before the charity polo match, both Harry and Nacho will participate in a summit “on the power of sport, community and philanthropy” in Tokyo, Japan.



However, Meghan has not yet confirmed if she has plan to join her husband Harry during his trip to Asia, but it has been reported that the couple will be going to the Invictus Games together in Düsseldorf, Germany.



A separate source has claimed that Harry and Meghan are advised by a friend to spend most of their time together these days to quash the ruomours of their breakup.

