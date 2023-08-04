'Jails of Kashmir' released to commemorate Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

ISTANBUL/ISLAMABAD: To commemorate Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir and express solidarity with Kashmiris, a song titled “Jails of Kashmir” was released by Turkish songwriter and author Turgay Evren Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim Universitesi on Friday.



The song was launched in the presence of Hurriyat leaders from Pakistan and the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The event was presided over by All Parties Hurriyat Conference convener Mahmood Ahmed Sagar and in this anthem, the arrests of Kashmiri leaders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Bhat, Zafar Akbar Bhat, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Naeem Ahmed Khan and other Hurriyat leaders have been mentioned.

Prof Sami Al-Arian, Abdur Rasheed Turabi, former member of the Legislative Assembly, Mahmood Ahmed Sagar, Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Dr Mubeen Shah, Faheem Kayani, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and Turgay Evren expressed that Kashmir Azadi Movement should be in tune with the modern demands of the time.

Kaira briefs PM on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

On the other hand, Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira briefed the premier about the planned activities for Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to be observed on August 5.

The briefing was given when Kaira called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday at his office in Islamabad.

He briefed the PM about the planned activities, including seminars and awareness drives, particularly the ceremonies scheduled to be held at Pakistan’s diplomatic missions across the world.

Pakistan forcefully raised plight of Kashmiris, NA told

Separately, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan has always forcefully raised the plight of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all world forums.

Replying to a question during NA’s question hour, he said all the political parties of the country have a united stance on the Kashmir dispute.

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) defended issues, complaints and related matters on human rights through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

He said the concerns were usually conveyed by United Nations, EU, and US State Department. Some INGOs such as Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch also shared their concerns similar to those raised by the Pakistani state on human rights issues.

Such concerns include freedom of expression, custodial torture, extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearance, protection of minorities, women's rights and child rights etc, he said.