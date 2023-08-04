Taylor Swift cannot stop gushing about her friendship with Suki Waterhouse: Here’s why

Taylor Swift is all praise for her friendship with Suki Waterhouse.



Speaking to Ssense, the Grammy winner said, “When we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free — and also preternaturally wise.”

Swift stated, “She is the wildest person I know who I would also trust to keep any secret.”

The Blank Space hit-maker shared that Waterhouse is considered to be the chilliest member in her star-studded squad.

“You will be stressed about something trivial; she just look at you, cigarette in hand, and say, ‘Babe, you know none of this actually matters.’ And she’ll be exactly right,” mentioned the 33-year-old.

Gushing over Daisy Jones and Six’s star music, Swift continued, “Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine. Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that’s how she moves through the world.”

After a fan posted Swift’s quotes on social media, Waterhouse tweeted, “Imagine me this morning reading this article. I love this woman sm.”

Back in April, Waterhouse told E! News, “Taylor is a friend of mine. She’s amazing. I feel like when she likes something or supports someone, she always, like, is really true to that.”

“I’m a real Swiftie,” added Waterhouse.