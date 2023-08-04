Norway Cup: Pakistan street child football team make way for semi-finals

Pakistan street child football team. — Twitter/@Muneeb313_

Pakistan street child football team on Friday clinched the victory over Sandviken in the ongoing Norway Cup, making way to the semi-finals of the tournament being held in Oslo.



The Green Shirts scored two goals against the opponents who failed to score a single goal. Both goals were scored by Faisal for the winning side.



Pakistan have registered six wins in a row during the tournament so far.

Pakistan will play the semi-final, later today, against the winner of the clash between Bremnes and Charlottenlund Sportsklubb.

Pakistan beat Trsyil FK 4-0 in the pre-quarter-final yesterday to secure their place in the next round.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Norway, Saadia Altaf Qazi, also met the Pakistan team on Tuesday. She lauded the team's performance in the tournament, so far, on this occasion.

Pakistan is participating in the Norway Cup under the banner of Muslim Hands, a charity organization, and thus is playing under the name of Muslim Hands FC.

A total of 2,350 teams and about 30,000 players are participating in the tournament across different competitions.

It must be noted here that Pakistan team finished runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Doha last year. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament but lost the final against Egypt on penalties (4-3).

They were also the runners-up in the previous edition in Russia (2018), meanwhile in Brazil (2014) they finished third.

Pakistan’s squad

Tufail Shinwari (c), Saud Ahmed, Asad Nasir, Abid Ali, Faisal Ahmad, Mohammad Ali, Ahmad Raza, Abdul Wahab, Shahmir, Sahil Gull, Mohammad Adeel, Abdullah, Ubaid Ullah, Ali Asif.