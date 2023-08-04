Meghan Markle to keep birthday celebrations 'private' amid financial woes

Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday may reportedly be a "private" affair as the Duchess of Sussex wants to ring in the celebrations away from the public eye.
According to PR expert Mayah Riaz, while speaking to Daily Record, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be opting for toned down celebrations in the midst of uncertainty as the couple plan on their next big money move.
"[The celebrations] will possibly be quite toned down this year and likely to be a private affair."
Riaz believed that the former actress would choose to spend it in the presence of her husband Prince Harry along with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
It is expected that Meghan's mother Doria Ragland may fly to the couple's sprawling abode to celebrate.
Meghan seemingly celebrated her birthday in a similar fashion as last year the duchess kept it understated.
A Us Weekly source said of last year's celebrations: "The Duchess is enjoying a lovely birthday this year with her family and dear friends."
This comes after the pair’s deal with Spotify fell through, as the couple failed to wow
With only two years remaining on their multi-million dollar Netflix deal, the public has been hotly anticipating their next move.
