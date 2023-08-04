Alia Bhatt unveils ONE scene from 'RRKPK' that has special connection with her marriage

Alia reveals that she shot song 'Kundmayi' four days after her wedding with Ranbir

Alia Bhatt has revealed that there is one scene in her latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that has a special connection with her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia says that there is a scene in particular where she is getting married to Ranveer in the movie; that is the one which has been inspired by her wedding with Ranbir.

The Highway actress made this revelation in the press conference held on August 3 to celebrate the success of RRKPK.

"In the scene where Ranveer goes down and bows his head so that I can put the varmaala, that actually happened in my real marriage."

"When Ranbir was lifted up during the varmaala ceremony, I was looking around as no one was picking me up and then Ranbir went down his head and bowed his head so that I can put the varmaala on him. So, everything happens very close to each other", shared Alia.

The 30-year-old actress also revealed that the song playing in the background, Kundmayi, was shot four days after her real wedding, reports India Today.

"Kudmayi song was shot just four days after my marriage. But both were different, as my home wedding was very simple, I was wearing a light sari and everything was so simple."

"I was roaming around very freely. However, in the reel wedding, I was wearing a heavy lehenga along with a heavy dupatta so I am very grateful that my real wedding was so simple as I cannot do those things twice."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is directed by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who returned to the director's chair after seven years for the film.