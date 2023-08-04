Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m just Ken’ sits on number 87 in Billboard charts

Ryan Gosling's humorous ballad I'm Just Ken from the Barbie movie is now officially ranked No. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100. The 42-year-old actor's first-ever chart appearance.



I'm Just Ken is included on the Barbie soundtrack, which premiered this week at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and features songs by Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and Billie Eilish.

Gosling's music isn't the only one in the movie. Along with other Kens like Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, he also recorded a cover of Matchbox Twenty's Push, which he performs on the guitar during a humorous scene in the movie.

Mark Ronson, the composer of I'm Just Ken, said to Vanity Fair last month that he instantly had a connection to the character of Barbie's right-hand man that Ryan Gosling portrays opposite Margot Robbie in the blockbuster.

"You really fall in love with this hapless but immediately sympathetic figure," Ronson, 47, told the magazine.

According to the executive producer of Barbie: The Album, one of the track's lyrics, "I'm just Ken / Anywhere else I'd be a 10," came to him "instantly."

"It just seemed funny," Ronson said. "It felt a little bit emo, like, 'This poor guy. He’s so hot, but can’t get the time of day.' "

When Gosling initially heard the demo of I'm Just Ken, he was so taken with it that he not only consented to sing the song but also asked to perform it in the film.