Dwayne The Rock Johnson surprises UFC fighter- a real life superhero

Dwayne The Rock Johnson loves to give surprises!

The Jungle Cruise star took to Instagram and posted a video honouring a real-life superhero-UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo, with an apartment who was previously sleeping at a Miami gym.

Themba, a longtime admirer of The Rock, got to meet him last week when the movie star jetted to Florida to look him in the eye, 'hug him and shake his hand.'

In a heartwarming post, the Black Adam wrote that Themba had just $7 in the bank when he won a recent UFC fight, whereupon he sold his fight gear and made $7,000.

'Instead of using the money to find a place to live, he built a bush pump so his village back in Zimbabwe can have clean water,' The Rock shared last week. 'He never asked me for anything, but I just wanted to help the guy out. $7 Bucks ya know.'

Then this Thursday, Dwayne, 51, posted a heartwarming YouTube video in which he gave Themba a new home, leaving him visibly astonished and overcome.

The video began with Dwayne surprising Themba at the gym, playfully sneaking up behind him before revealing himself.



Dwayne handed Themba a key to the apartment, telling him: 'Welcome home,' and wrapping him in another affectionate bear hug.

The Rock also recently donated a reported seven-figure sum to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Emergency Financial Assistance Program for its striking membership.

Cyd Wilson, the foundation's executive director, told Variety: 'It’s the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time.'



