'Monoploy' movie officially confirmed under the banner of Lionsgate productions

The tentative star cast of 'Monopoly' includes Kevin Hart, Ridley Scott and Tim Story

After witnessing the success of other toy movies like Barbie and Super Mario, another toy game, Monopoly, has been decided to transform into a film; Lionsgate Productions has confirmed that the film is officially in the making.

Reportedly, Lionsgate has concluded a deal with EOne TV and Hasbro worth around $500 million, which is expected to close by the end of 2023.

CEO Hasbro, Chris Cocks made a statement over the idea of making a movie on Monopoly and also unveiled partnering up with Lionsgate for the ambitious project.

“Lionsgate’s management team is experienced in entertainment and adept at driving value, and we’re glad to have found such a good home for our eOne film & TV business. We look forward to partnering with them, especially on a movie adaptation of Monopoly.”

A Monopoly movie has been planned for quite some time now, with Kevin Hart, Ridley Scott and Tim Story playing vital roles. However, there is still no confirmation regarding the director or star cast of the movie.

The decision to make another toy-based story after Barbie and Super Mario seems to be a smart move, as audiences have been responding positively to these projects.

According to the Collider, there is no update regarding the release date of Monopoly yet.