Tom Brady celebrates 46th birthday without new flame Irina Shaykh

Tom Brady apparently have taken his new date Irina Shaykh seriously but not to the point where he would have invited her to celebrate his 46th birthday.



But according to a Life & Style story, Tom Brady's new journey has now reached a new level. For the former NFL player, the Russian supermode is 'exciting and gorgeous.'

Brady was first spotted cozying up with Shaykh in Los Angeles almost after nine months of his divorce.

Brady, 45, was seen picking up Shayk, 37, from the Hotel Bel-Air before the two headed back to the residence for the evening in July. Brady was photographed kissing Shayk's face at a traffic check while the two were conversing in the front seat of his black Rolls Royce.

The following morning, Shayk was seen departing; Brady later picked up the Russian model once more on Saturday afternoon.

Former Sports Illustrated cover model dated Cristiano Ronaldo and actor Bradley Cooper in the past. Shayk and Cooper share 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10, are Brady's three children. The seven-time Super Bowl champion shares Jack and Benjamin with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen.