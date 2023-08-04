Govinda files complaint to cybercrime as his Twitter account gets 'hacked'

Govinda denies making any sort of statement over the Gurugram violence

Bollywood's finest actor, Govinda has filed a complaint to cybercrime after his Twitter account got hacked.

Govinda was facing a huge backlash after a tweet went viral from his Twitter account concerning the latest Haryana violence, where a communal dispute broke out in Gurugram. The tweet made many Hindus so upset that they started trolling him for the act.

“What have we come down to? Shame on the people who call themselves Hindus and do such things. Aman aur shanti banaye. Hum democracy hai, autocracy nahi."

The Coolie.No.1 actor had to post a video to clarify that he did not make this statement and that his Twitter account was hacked by someone.

He uploaded a video on Instagram saying that he had reported the matter to the cybercrime department, asking them to look into the matter.

"Please do not attribute this Haryana tweet to me as I have not done this. Somebody has hacked my account. I am just doing a complaint to the cyber-crime now. I'll look into the matter."

Govinda also admitted that he has not used his Twitter account for years. He also claimed that his team has also denied posting any such thing.

"I would like to tell all my well-wishers, friends and fans in Haryana that I haven't used this Twitter account for years. My team has also denied any responsibility for this tweet. They are not such people to tweet anything without asking me. I'll give this matter to cyber-crime. They'll look into the matter."

He continued, saying: "As election season is approaching, some people would have thought I might stand for a party. So, they might have done this but this account is hacked. I never do such things, never say it for anyone. I don’t discuss these matters", reported Pinkvilla.

