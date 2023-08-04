Jeff Benzos, Lauren Sánchez celebrate engagement on $500M yacht

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrate their engagement in style.



A source confirms to People magazine that the 59-year-old millionaire and the 53-year-old journalist who won an Emmy for her reporting celebrated their engagement on the Amalfi Coast of Italy on Wednesday.

The event was held more than two months after the couple's engagement in May.

In January 2019, not long after Bezos declared his 25-year marriage to MacKenzie Scott was over, he and Sánchez made their connection public.

Around the same time, Sánchez filed for divorce from Patrick Whitesell, her husband of 13 years. She has two children together, as well as a son from a prior union with Tony Gonzalez, a former NFL player.

Briefly after their engagement, a source told the outlet that Bezos and Sánchez "are really in love and happy which makes everyone who knows them happy."

"All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right," the source added.

The couple has been spotted spending a lot of time together on the $500 million yacht this summer, as well as flashing her engagement ring there.