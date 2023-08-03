Kate Middleton's critic commands respect from Hollywood celebrities

Kate Middleton's fans seem to have chosen the wrong person to troll online after the Princess of Wales was criticised on a podcast.



Former Vogue editor Suzy Menkes, who commands respect from people like Giorgio Armani and several Hollywood celebrities, was the target of the supporters of the future queen recently.



Celebrities who respect the editor may not have reacted to the treatment meted out to the elderly journalist, Kate Middleton's image has been damaged in the eyes of tinsel town's bigwigs due to the unnecessary attacks on her critic.

She is followed on Instagram by the likes of Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Maria Sharapova, Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, and many other celebrities.

The 79-year-old fashion expert was recently ridiculed and mocked over her appearance when she criticised Kate Middleton recently. Some royal fans were observed hurling death threats at the fashion expert online.

Although Kate Middleton had nothing to do with online attacks on the former Vogue editor, some people believe she should approach the veteran journalist to console her.

Menkes had invited an expert to discuss Kate's outfits and jewellery on her podcast Creative Conversations.

She went on to call the Princess of Wales a disappointment in her approach to jewellery and praised Queen Camilla.

Shortly after Daily Mail published a story on her podcast, a large number of Kate's fan took to social media websites to mock her.

Multiple accounts shared the veteran journalist's photos and mocked her over her appearance.

A royal observer said Kate and Prince William's supporters were following in the footsteps of Meghan and Harry's fans.