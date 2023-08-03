President wants Iran-Pakistan trade, economic, cultural ties to improve

President Arif Alvi with Pakistan’s Ambassador-Designate to Iran Mudassir Tipu. — President’s Secretariat

As Tehren gets ready to welcome a new Pakistani envoy, President Arif Alvi on Thursday called for efforts to deepen and widen Iran and Pakistan ties, particularly in trade, economy, culture and people-to-people ties.

The president passed the remarks when Pakistan’s Ambassador-Designate to Iran Mudassir Tipu called on him at his office.

President Alvi underscored that Iran was a brotherly neighbouring country and Pakistan greatly values its relationship with Tehran which are rooted in history, culture, and religion.

“The President underscored that in the regional context, it was important that efforts were reinforced to highlight the plight of hapless people living in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to the Iranian people, adding that Iran had supported the causes of justice and equity,” said the President’s Secretariat.

On the other hand, Ambassador Tipu maintained that he was determined to further solidify Pakistan-Iran ties and, in the emerging geopolitical developments, elevate those ties to new heights when he takes charge in Tehran.