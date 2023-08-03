Hollywood's elite band together to support striking actors, writers

As the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike enters its fourth week, some of Hollywood's most renowned celebrities are stepping up to help their fellow actors and writers during this challenging time.

The strike, which has brought US film and television production to a halt, has prompted A-list stars to rally behind those facing financial hardship.

Leading the charge are prominent figures such as George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, each generously donating $1 million or more to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's actors' support fund.

Joining the cause are other influential personalities like Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, and Oprah Winfrey, who have also made significant contributions to the cause. In just three weeks, the foundation has managed to raise over $15 million, providing vital aid to "thousands of journeymen actors" struggling without their regular paychecks.

The strike, which marks the first double strike involving both writers and actors since 1960, has had far-reaching effects on the entertainment industry. Movie productions have been halted, glamorous premieres canceled, and events like the Emmys have been delayed. Actors have been unable to promote their TV shows, adding to the financial strain.

The donations from Hollywood's elite are aimed at supporting actors in need, covering living expenses, utilities, family support, medical bills, and vital prescriptions. Despite the common perception of actors as highly paid individuals, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher highlighted that a significant majority, 86 percent, of the union's 160,000 members earn less than $26,500 annually, making the donations all the more crucial.

The strike's core issues center on demands for improved pay in the streaming era and addressing concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on actors' careers and livelihoods. On the other hand, studios contend that economic pressures necessitate cost-cutting measures.

While the writers' union is considering resuming talks, negotiations with major companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), including Netflix and Disney, remain at an impasse. Actors continue to fight for fair agreements to secure a stable future in the industry, and the support from their celebrity peers is providing a much-needed lifeline during these difficult times.