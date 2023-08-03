'Krrish 4' director has update for fans about the film: 'It is going to happen, but...'

Rakesh Roshan is afraid that the film might not get the expected response

Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan, who is also the director of the Krrish franchise, has shared an update with fans about the new sequel.

Rakesh has revealed that he will be making Krrish 4, but it might not happen this year as he fears that the film will not get the expected response.

“We are absolutely ready to take the step forward. However, looking at the situation today where films are not doing well and collections are not matching the production costs, we are not immediately looking at it. It is going to happen, but not for a year. Probably after that.”



According to him, the condition of the film industry is volatile. Kids these days are more interested in watching Hollywood superhero films made on big budgets.

The Karan Arjun director, while talking to India Today, said: “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film."

He further added: "The world has become smaller, and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like 500-600 million dollars. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of Rs 200-300 crore in comparison.”

The 73-year-old director wants to be sure that he uses good-quality VFX and eye-catching action sequences to attract the audience.

“How to give that look to the film? I can, of course, decide to have 4 action sequences instead of 10, but that action has to match up with the quality. The VFX quality needs to be good."

"We are seeing how the budget and production costs can all be maintained. Big films that are released these days are not doing so well.”